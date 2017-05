Criminals enjoying political patronage won't go scot-free: Yogi Adityanath

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath warned that criminals enjoying political patronage will not be allowed to go scot-free. "Everyone in the state knows that there is improvement in law and order," he said while replying to a question raised by SP member Nitin Agarwal during the Question Hour.

"No one will be allowed to commit crime. Those committing crime will not be allowed to go scot-free," he said.

On being asked by BSP Legislature Party leader Lalji Verma about number of incidents of murder, rape, dacoity and loot in the past two months, he said, "Give us one year. You might not accept here due to political reasons but you and your family must be feeling the change."

However, dissatisfied with the reply, the BSP members staged a walkout.

SP Legislature Party leader Ram Govind Chowdhury, however, alleged that there was spurt in the number of crimes after the BJP came to power. "When a child has polio after birth its difficult to treat," Chowdhury said, pointing to bad law and order after the BJP formed government.

He was countered by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna, who said that in the earlier regime it was not polio but the entire body was diseased and the present government would treat it.

Chowdhury, while appreciating Yogi for his efforts, alleged that his ministers were not giving correct replies to defame him and staged a walkout with the SP members.