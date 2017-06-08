CPM's West Bengal unit likely to ask central committee to decide on Yechury's RS nomination

The Bengal unit of the Communist Party of India — Marxist (CPM) is likely to ask the party's central committee, the highest decision-making body of the party, to take a call on general secretary Sitaram Yechury's Rajya Sabha re-nomination.

Yechury is a two-time Rajya Sabha MP. His current tenure will end in August. As per the CPM convention, a person is not sent to the Upper House of Parliament for more than two terms.

While the Bengal CPM leaders are in favour of Yechury's re-nomination, the Prakash Karat camp is against the idea because this would go against the party convention, reported The Economic Times. The Kerala CPM leaders also side with the Karat camp.

Hindustan Times also reported that the CPM leaders from Bengal said that without Yechury, his Rajya Sabha seat would be lost to Trinamool Congress (TMC).

Last week, CPM's Bengal unit had also written to the party's central committee, seeking a third term for Yechury as a Rajya Sabha member.

At the two-day state committee meeting of the CPM, the state secretary and several other senior leaders were vocal about breaking away from the convention to make way for a third term for Yechury.

"The country is going through a phase where the RSS-BJP combine is trying to divide it on religious lines. Therefore, we need someone like Yechury in Parliament who can speak for the masses and unite the secular and democratic parties. He is a seasoned parliamentarian. We want the party to make an exception and give him a third term," a senior CPM leader had said on the condition of anonymity.

The CPM-led Left Front has 32 MLAs in the West Bengal Assembly, the Congress has 44 and the ruling TMC has 211. Though five Congress legislators and one Left legislator have switched over to the TMC, they are yet to resign as MLAs of their parent parties.

Six Rajya Sabha MPs from Bengal will retire in July. As per the strength of the parties in the Assembly, the TMC can send five MPs and Congress one to the Rajya Sabha.

With inputs from PTI