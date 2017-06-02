CPM suspends Rajya Sabha MP Ritabrata Banerjee for three months over lavish lifestyle

The CPM, on Friday, suspended its Rajya Sabha parliamentarian Ritabrata Banerjee from the party for three months over his lavish lifestyle, which clashes with the Left’s ideology, according to reports.

The decision was taken on Wednesday and the party’s West Bengal committee approved it on Friday. Bengal state secretary Suryakanta Mishra announced the decision in the state committee meeting. The MP, who is recognised as an efficient parliamentarian, is known to have a lavish lifestyle despite his party endorsing an austere way of life, reported The Hindustan Times.

However, CPM state secretary Surjya Kanta Mishra refused to make any comment on the decision while briefing the media about the deliberations at the session.

"We do not go public on the party's internal matters. As a party spokesperson, I am bound to confine myself to matters that are to be communicated to the public. There are many other internal things that we discussed in the party meeting. I reserve the right to not discuss the same in the press conference," Mishra said.

Some of the allegations against him include using expensive gadgets. He uploaded a picture on social media, wearing an Apple smart watch in February. The picture was picked up by a CPM worker, who wanted to know how the parliamentarian could afford it. The party issued a public warning to Banerjee for threatening the party worker with a police complaint for making "hate speeches" and maligning him on social media

CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury said that the party would soon come up with guidelines on the use of social media by party members, reported DNA.

A three-member inquiry commission has been formed to look into the complaints against Banerjee. They have to submit a report within two months and Banerjee will remain suspended till the inquiry is over.

Banerjee told The Economic Times that he had no knowledge of the party’s decision. "I do not know anything about the decision of the party," Banerjee said. He was elected as a Rajya Sabha member from West Bengal in February 2014.

