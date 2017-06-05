Sitaram Yechury slams BJP govt in Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh over farmers' protests

You are here:
Jun, 05 2017

New Delhi: The CPM on Monday accused the BJP-led governments in Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh of turning a deaf ear to problems of farmers.

"From Madhya Pradesh to Maharashtra, farmers' woes continue to mount. After all the tall promises, BJP government turned a deaf ear to their problems," CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury tweeted.

Farmers in Maharashtra had launched a stir on 1 June pressing for various demands, including waiver of loans due to crop failures and indebtedness, and guaranteed minimum support price.

Farmers in Madhya Pradesh too had staged protests on the similar lines, but called off the agitation after Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan agreed to the demands put forth by them.


