CPM politburo discusses Sitaram Yechury's re-election to Rajya Sabha

New Delhi: The CPM politburo on Tuesday discussed the issue of party general secretary Sitaram Yechury's re-election to the Rajya Sabha, with its Kerala unit members opposing the pitch for the same by their West Bengal counterparts, sources in the Left party said.

The politburo is currently in session.

Yechury is a two-time Rajya Sabha MP. His current tenure will end in August. As per the CPM convention, a person is not sent to the Upper House of Parliament for more than two terms.

The Marxist leader himself had said that he will follow the norm concerned.

The West Bengal unit of the Left party though in its meeting held on 2 June decided to write to the party's central committee seeking a third term for Yechury. "The issue came up for discussion, but there was no conclusion reached. The Kerala unit was opposed to the idea," a source in the party said.

Six Rajya Sabha MPs from Bengal will retire in July. As per the strength of the parties in the Assembly, the TMC can send five MPs and Congress one to the Rajya Sabha.

The Congress though has said that it is ready to give up the seat to CPI(M) only if Yechury contested it, sources in the Left party said.

The CPM-led Left Front has 32 MLAs in the West Bengal Assembly, the Congress has 44 and the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) has 211.