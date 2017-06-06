Congress Working Committee meeting underway; presidential election, Saharanpur, Kashmir discussed

The Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting is underway at party president Sonia Gandhi's residence. The CWC is likely to "discuss organisational issues, presidential election, political situation, Opposition unity, vendetta politics by the Narendra Modi government, beef controversy and Kashmir's deteriorating situation," according to a report in ANI.

A discussion on Rahul Gandhi becoming Congress president was slated but did not take place, according to Ghulam Nabi Azad, who held a press conference.

Azad also congratulated ISRO for launch of their most powerful rocket on behalf of the CWC.

Congress sarkar ne jo sapna dekha tha ISRO ke liye wo saakaar hota dikh raha hai: GN Azad after Congress Working Committee meeting in Delhi pic.twitter.com/M21WkJ5NSG — ANI (@ANI_news) June 6, 2017

Commenting on the NDA government, Azad said, "Nothing besides fear has been witnessed during the three years of NDA government." He added, "Dalits, Scheduled Castes, and women are becoming victims of this fear. It has become difficult for girls to step out of their homes. No one received employment from the government, when it promised two crore jobs in one year. Masons, carpenters, and labourers now do not have employment, so now employment has decreased."

Sonia Gandhi, during the meet, said that the Modi government wanted to eliminate the "essence of India."

We must be ready to protect the idea and essence of India, which this government is seeking to extinguish: Sonia Gandhi in CWC meet — ANI (@ANI_news) June 6, 2017

Gandhi also stated that the NDA government had been successful because of UPA's policies.