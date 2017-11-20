Congress Working Committee meet underway in New Delhi; Rahul Gandhi expected to be made party chief

New Delhi: A crucial meeting of the Congress Working Committee (CWC) is underway in new Delhi on Monday to clear the decks for the elevation of Rahul Gandhi as party president.

The meeting, chaired by Congress president Sonia Gandhi, is being held at her 10 Janpath residence.

The decision on the schedule of party organisation poll at the meeting will pave the way for elevation of party Vice-President Rahul Gandhi as the new chief, party sources said.

Once the schedule for the election is approved by the CWC, the party's Central Election Authority will notify the same.

Rahul Gandhi is expected to be the only candidate in the fray, sources said.

With the completion of the election process, the 47-year-old Rahul Gandhi is likely to take over the reins before the Gujarat Assembly elections, which start on 9 December.

The party's organisational election has to be completed before 31 December.

The Election Commission has given the party the last extension for completing the internal poll process by the end of 2017.

Follow LIVE updates of the meeting here