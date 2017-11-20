Congress Working Committee LIVE: Rahul Gandhi likely to become party president unopposed, say reports

The Congress Working Committee (CWC) will meet on Monday to approve the schedule of the party president's election at Sonia Gandhi's residence in New Delhi, party sources have said.
The meeting of the CWC, the highest decision-making body of the Congress, is scheduled to take place at 10:30 am.
This would clear the decks for the elevation of party vice-president Rahul Gandhi to take over as the next chief. According to party sources, he is the only candidate in the fray.
According to several media reports, Rahul Gandhi is likely to take over as the party president before the Gujarat elections.
According to The Indian Express, party sources had claimed that Rahul might take over the reins of the Congress before 9 December, when the first phase of Gujarat polls will be held. The report quoted another Congress leader as saying that Rahul may even take charge of the party by the end of November.
The report added that the actual election process will take another 12 to 14 days to be completed.
The Congress on Sunday night released the its first list of 77 candidates for the upcoming Assembly election in Gujarat.
Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee president Bharatsinh Solanki, speaking to reporters, had said that there is now an agreement between the party and the Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS) and an understanding has been reached. Solanki also said that neither PAAS, Jignesh Mevani nor Alpesh Thakor has asked for a ticket. He added that the meeting yielded a "positive outcome".
With inputs from PTI
Published Date: Nov 20, 2017 09:53 am | Updated Date: Nov 20, 2017 10:12 am
Highlights
Congress leaders are reaching 10 Janpath right now
NCP to go solo in Gujarat
Various TV report report that NCP has snapped ties with the Congress before the Gujarat Assembly election. The development comes after Congress named its own candidates for traditionally NCP bastions.
Image building will be key for Rahul Gandhi
"Rahul's success or failure will not be determined by his being a scion, but how effectively he can capture the imagination of the voting public in India. His success will also depend on who his political advisers are and how well they work with him," image consultant Dilip Cherian told News18.
Rahul Gandhi needs to reach out to the grassroots level Congress workers
Journalist Gautam Lahiri told News18 that the task at hand is an uphill one. "I think what former president Pranab Mukherjee had said in a memorial lecture should be a lesson for the young leaders. Firstly, he has to interact with party workers and the sympathisers at regular intervals. He should institutionalize the mechanism for interactions as Indira Gandhi did with party workers as well as think tanks."
NCP refuses to comment on Rahul Gandhi's elevation
Talking to ANI, Senior NCP leader Praful Patel refused to comment on the likely elevation of Rahul Gandhi to the presidency of the Congress. He said that the it is an internal matter of the Congress party.
Trouble for Rahul Gandhi's Congress campaign in Gujarat
How will the election process take place?
Once the schedule for the election is approved by the CWC, the party's Central Election Authority will notify the same. The election process was likely to be completed before the Gujarat Assembly polls, the first phase of which will be held on 9 December.
Rahul Gandhi new Congress president by 1 December?
According to NDTV, as Rahul is expected to be the only candidate in the fray, the Congress is expected to have a new president by 1 December
CWC meeting was not necessary, say senior party leaders
Party leaders say though it is not necessary to convene a formal meeting of the CWC to approve the schedule of the presidential election, Sonia Gandhi has decided to get the approval of the party's highest decision-making body.
Meeting at Sonia Gandhi's residence
According to PTI, the Congress Working Committee to meet at Sonia Gandhi's residence 10 Janpath. The meeting is expected to begin at 10.30 am.
CWC meeting expected to start at 10.30 am
Dates for Congress president's election to be announced today
The Congress Working Committee, the party's highest decision-making body, on Monday will declare the dates for electing the new Congress president, sa various media reports.
Trouble for Rahul Gandhi's Congress campaign in Gujarat
Rahul Gandhi's elevation is Congress' internal matter: JD(U) leader KC Tyagi tells Times Now
Meanwhile, BJP IT head takes a dig at Rahul Gandhi's possible elevation
Several challenges before Rahul Gandhi if he takes over as Congress president
If and when Rahul Gandhi is elevated to the post of Congress president, there are several issues he will have to address. Writing for News18, Sneha Mordani says Gandhi "would be saddled with the task of resurrecting the party" which has only been going downhill after 2014. "It couldn't make a mark in any state barring Punjab. Himachal Pradesh has voted. Gujarat, the home turf of both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah, is anything but a cake walk," she writes.
