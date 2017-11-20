Congress Working Committee LIVE: Rahul Gandhi likely to become party president unopposed, say reports



The Congress Working Committee (CWC) will meet on Monday to approve the schedule of the party president's election at Sonia Gandhi's residence in New Delhi, party sources have said.

The meeting of the CWC, the highest decision-making body of the Congress, is scheduled to take place at 10:30 am.

This would clear the decks for the elevation of party vice-president Rahul Gandhi to take over as the next chief. According to party sources, he is the only candidate in the fray.

According to several media reports, Rahul Gandhi is likely to take over as the party president before the Gujarat elections.

According to The Indian Express, party sources had claimed that Rahul might take over the reins of the Congress before 9 December, when the first phase of Gujarat polls will be held. The report quoted another Congress leader as saying that Rahul may even take charge of the party by the end of November.

The report added that the actual election process will take another 12 to 14 days to be completed.

The Congress on Sunday night released the its first list of 77 candidates for the upcoming Assembly election in Gujarat.

Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee president Bharatsinh Solanki, speaking to reporters, had said that there is now an agreement between the party and the Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS) and an understanding has been reached. Solanki also said that neither PAAS, Jignesh Mevani nor Alpesh Thakor has asked for a ticket. He added that the meeting yielded a "positive outcome".

With inputs from PTI