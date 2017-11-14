Congress will face defeat in Gujarat, Rahul Gandhi a failed player in politics, says Yogi Adityanath

Raipur: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath today dubbed Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi a "failed player in politics" and exuded confidence that the BJP will win the upcoming Assembly elections in Gujarat.

"BJP will again form its government with full majority in Gujarat," Adityanath told reporters.

"Rahul Gandhi is a failed player in politics. Congress leaders themselves have started commenting on him that wherever he becomes more active, the party has to face defeat," the Uttar Pradesh chief minister said.

Adityanath was in Chhattisgarh to attended several programmes. He also met state Chief Minister Raman Singh at his official residence and discussed several schemes and projects ongoing in the two states.

Rahul Gandhi has been campaigning for the Congress in Gujarat, where the BJP has been in power for 22 years.

On Saturday, Gandhi started the last leg of his Gujarat campaign with another attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. North Gujarat, which he had left for the last, is politically crucial, having a large concentration of the Patidar community.