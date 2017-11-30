Congress wants 'secular forces' to unite against BJP at Centre, CPM should join initiative: Ramesh Chennithala

Thiruvananthapuram: Senior Congress leader in Kerala Ramesh Chennithala on Thursday said CPM should join the initiative by his party to bring together "secular and democratic" forces to fight the BJP at the national level.

The Congress, under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi, was making attempts to forge unity among "secular and democratic forces to take on communal forces" and the right approach of CPM should be to become part of it, he said.

"People of the country wanted such a force to fight the communal and divisive forces. It seems that CPM leader Sitaram Yechury and the party's West Bengal unit have taken a positive approach to this," Chennithala told a press meet.

Asked about CPM leader Prakash Karat's opposition to such a move, he said the Marxist leader committed a blunder by withdrawing the party's support to UPA-I government led by the Congress at the Centre in 2008.

"I hope he will not repeat the blunder again," he said.

Chennithala said CPM lost its relevance at the national level after it withdrew support to UPA-I. CPM-led LDF is ruling Kerala while the Congress headed UDF is in the Opposition. Both the fronts have ruled the state alternatively for the past few decades.