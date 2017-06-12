Congress using 'disrupt, disinform, defame' tactic against Modi govt: Venkaiah Naidu

Bhubaneswar: Union minister M Venkaiah Naidu on Monday accused the Congress of using "disrupt, disinform and defame (3Ds)" formula against the Modi government that works on the sole agenda of development.

"Unable to digest that a chaiwallah (tea-seller) is gaining popularity across the world, the Congress has adopted 3Ds- disrupt (Parliament and government works), disinform (false propaganda) and defame (give a bad name to the prime minister)," the Union Urban Development and Information and Broadcasting minister told reporters.

The prime minister has only one agenda which is development, Naidu said.

"Our government has been focusing on 3Ds - decisiveness, dynamism and development," he said, adding that the three years of the Modi government has remained corruption free.

"Our overhead tank (the prime minister) is clean and that is why there has been no allegation of corruption in the last three years on the NDA government," Naidu said, adding "there were scams and scandals in each sphere of life during the UPA regime".

Coming down heavily on Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi, the Union minister claimed that the Gandhi-scion loves only photo sessions with the people.

"He usually forgets his assurances and promises after having a photo session with the people wherever he goes. Be it the issues of Hyderabad University, JNU or agitation by farmers in Maharashtra or Madhya Pradesh, Rahul comes back home only after a photo session," he said.

"Why did Congress not think of crop insurance and irrigation to farm lands in its 50 years of rule while Modi introduced the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana and the Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchai Yojana within three years in office?" he asked.

On the issues related to farm loan waiver, Naidu said it is a state subject and the Centre has nothing to do with it.

He said the farmers issues are the creation of the Congress that has ruled the country for nearly 60 years.

"When the NDA came to power in 2014, the economy of the country was in a bad shape. Under the able stewardship of Modi, the Indian economy is growing fast. It is now a leading and emerging economy in the world," he said.

He claimed that the NDA government had never waived the loans of any industrialist. Vijay Mallya, who has defaulted loan payments, had advanced the loans during UPA period, Naidu claimed.

Answering a question on the farmers issue in Madhya Pradesh, the Union Minister said, the problem being faced by the farmers now were not created overnight. Rather it is the decade long neglect of their issues by the previous successive Congress governments which has led to the present situation, he said.

While addressing the Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas programme at Salia Sahi, the city's biggest slum, Naidu said the NDA government has so far released more than Rs 7 crore under MUDRA loans to women, schedule caste and tribe, and small businessmen.

Speaking on black money, the Union Minister claimed the Prime Minister's "historic" demonetisation drive has garnered about Rs 1,25,000 crore black money so far.

JAM (Jan-Dhan, Aadhar, Mobile) has promoted digital literacy and prompting people to go for e-transaction. This has also made DBT (Direct Benefit Transfer) a success story and the government subsidies are reaching the accounts of beneficiaries in a targeted way now, he said.

So far, the Centre has constructed 4.7 lakh toilets in schools under Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, Naidu said.

"As per the Prime Minister's direction, so far 13,560 villages have been electrified out of 18,452 un-electrified

villages in the country," he said.

Under the Smart City Project, Rs 200 crore was given to Odisha's capital Bhubaneswar, he said, adding that so far 1.2 crore consumers have given up their LPG subsidy.

Naidu said the naxals are working against development.

"The NDA government is strongly in favour of cooperative federalism, the Centre and the states should work together to raise the socio-economic standards of vulnerable sections of the society," he said.

Reacting to the statements made by Naidu, Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee president Prasad Harichandan said, "The "BJP-led government also has 3Ds (deaf, dumb, deceiver). The three years of the Modi government has been the era of destruction (Teen Saal, Vinash Kaal)."