Congress to hold protest in Mumbai against 'inefficient' NDA on Modi govt's third anniversary

Mumbai: The Congress will hold a day-long protest in Mumbai on Friday against the "inefficient" NDA government at the Centre, which completes three years in power.

Mumbai Congress chief Sanjay Nirupam told reporters on Thursday that the BJP has completely failed to fulfil its poll promises.

"Soldiers are dying on the border due to constant attacks by the enemy. Terror activities and intolerance are rising. Youths, farmers, women, small industries and salaried people have nowhere to go today," he said.

Congress will hold a day-long protest at Azad Maidan on Friday against the "inefficient" government, deteriorating law and order situation and the financial hardships being faced by the people, he added.

Nirupam said that senior Congress leader and former union minister RPN Singh, Maharashtra Congress chief Ashok Chavan, MPs, MLAs and corporators will take part in the protest.