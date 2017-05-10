Congress terms AAP's 'EVM hacking' drama a ploy to shift public attention from graft charges

New Delhi: The "EVM hacking" show by AAP was an attempt to divert public attention from the issues of alleged mis-governance and corruption that the party is grappled with, the Delhi Congress said on Tuesday.

Delhi Congress president Ajay Maken rued that the special session found no mention of corruption charges against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

He also alleged how issues like "increasing" cases of dengue, alleged water and power shortage and metro fare hike were not discussed "as Kejriwal was only diverting public attention from governance-failure and corruption".

"All doubts regarding EVMs can be put before the Election Commission on 12 May, instead of wasting the precious time of the Assembly, convened at enormous cost to the exchequer," he said.

Maken said Kejriwal has been rattled by the bribery charge levelled against him by sacked water minister Kapil Mishra and the Special Session seemed to have been convened to divert the attention of the people.

Maken said if any further proof was required of the AAP’s sliding popularity it was seen in the Municipal Corporations of Delhi elections when the AAP, enjoying a brute majority in the Delhi Assembly, could only muster 48 out of 270 seats.