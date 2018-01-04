Congress slams Maharashtra govt for denying permission to Jignesh Mevani, Umar Khalid's event

Mumbai: The Congress has condemned the Maharashtra government's decision to deny permission to an event supposed to be addressed by Jignesh Mevani and Umar Khalid in Mumbai on Thursday.

In a stinging attack, the Congress said the "weak" government got "scared" of students. In the wake of the Monday's Bhima Koregaon violence and subsequent Maharashtra bandh, the police denied permission to 'All India Students Summit 2018', scheduled to be held in a western suburb.

The event was supposed to be addressed by JNU student leader Umar Khalid and Dalit leader from Gujarat Jignesh Mevani, an MLA. "The government has suddenly cancelled a scheduled conference of students and has arrested students," state Congress spokesman Sachin Sawant said.

He said the conference was scheduled last month and was supposed to be addressed by student leaders from across the state. "While Hindutva leaders Sambhaji Bhide and Milind Ekbote who were responsible for the Bhima Koregaon violence are roaming free, the police arrested students after cancelling the permission to the conference at the last moment. We condemn this action," Sawant said.

Earlier in the day, police detained some students and activists gathered outside a hall in suburban Vile Parle.