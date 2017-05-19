Congress slams Devendra Fadnavis govt over hike in petrol surcharge

Mumbai: Maharashtra Congress president Ashok Chavan criticised the state government for its decision to increase surcharge on petrol, saying that there was no financial planning and the expenditure was on the rise.

"The rate of petrol in Maharashtra is the highest in the country. This despite the Centre reducing the petrol prices. The total surcharge on petrol is now Rs 11 and the state Congress will protest against this," Chavan said at a press conference.

The state government this week increased the surcharge on petrol by two rupees. The government took the decision just four weeks after it introduced a price hike in petrol. "There is no proper financial planning and the state's expenditure is mounting. The common man is at the receiving end because of a slew of taxes," the former state chief minister alleged.

Chavan also questioned the Centre's project of air connectivity between smaller cities. "Only two cities in Maharashtra were selected for the intra-state connectivity. But six additional air connectivity routes were announced between Maharashtra and Gujarat. Is this UDAN (Ude Desh Ka Aam Nagrik) project only for Gujarat," he asked.

The Congress leader also criticised the increase in the stamp duty saying the construction business was already in trouble. By increasing the stamp duty, the common man is now in more trouble, he said.

Chavan ridiculed the "Samvad Yatra" being organised by the ruling BJP. "This means there was no samvad (dialogue) earlier...and who will lead it- Raosaheb Danve, the state party president, who recently passed derogatory remarks against farmers," he alleged.