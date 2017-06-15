Congress slams BJP over MHA gaffe of using Spain-Morocco photo for India-Pakistan border

New Delhi: The Congress on Thursday hit out at the Centre for using a picture of Spain-Morocco boundary as India's border with Pakistan in the home ministry's annual report, as it accused the BJP of "deceiving" people of the country.

Congress senior spokesperson Anand Sharma said it was a "matter of shame" if the Ministry of Home Affairs used a wrong picture and asked the government why it was silent.

"When BJP can't do, they deceive. MHA uses picture of Spain-Morocco border to show floodlighting along India-Pakistan border," the Congress party's official twitter handle said.

Sharma said the government had been banking on its false publicity campaign.

In an apparent goof-up, the home ministry in its annual report used the picture of Spain-Morocco boundary as India's border with Pakistan. The picture with the caption 'Floodlighting along the Border' was published recently in the home ministry's annual report for 2016-17, with detailed information on floodlighting along the India-Pakistan border.

Kashmiri separatist leader Mirwaiz Umar Farooq said the matter was "immaterial" while lauding Pakistan during the India-Pakistan match on Wednesday.

"Who is Mirwaiz, I do not know...Why are you giving them the status of a leader, I do not consider them so. It is not important for a national party to respond. Who fired crackers and who did not, it is immaterial," Sharma said.

The former Union minister said one cannot stop people from acting against India.

"These are immaterial matters, but it should not become a favourite national pastime because of a false debate which is being created in the country. Those who do not support the Indian team, they expose themselves," he added.

After Pakistan's victory over England in the Champions Trophy match on Wednesday, Mirwaiz had tweeted, "As we were finishing taraweeh, could hear the fire-crackers bursting,well-played team Pakistan. Best of luck for the finals!"