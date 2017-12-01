Congress says Narendra Modi treating UP Assembly poll results as 'vindication of wrong decisions' like demonetisation

New Delhi: The Congress on Thursday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi was treating the results of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly election, held earlier this year, as a "vindication" of his "wrong decisions" such as demonetisation.

"A fundamentally wrong decision remains a wrong decision, despite a political will. A basically right decision remains a right decision, despite a few political losses.

"It is the prime minister's habit of treating an unrelated election, in this case the Uttar Pradesh polls, as a vindication of all the wrongs he is doing," Congress spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi said.

He was reacting to a question on Modi's remarks that he was ready to pay a "big political price" for bringing about systemic changes in the country and assertion that no one would be able to stop his government from taking decisions, which, he said, were "irreversible".

Singhvi said Modi would have another demonetisation if he won some more elections and then he would say that the poll triumphs were a vindication of his decision.

"I think you have to realise that you are the prime minister of this country, you have to bring in a statesmanship-like element and you have to forget that everything is 24x7 politics, in terms of connecting the unconnectable," he said.

The Congress leader said Modi should not cite poll victories as a vindication of everything.

Earlier in the day, speaking at the 15th Hindustan Times Leadership Summit, Modi, while talking about the "legacy" left behind for the NDA by the UPA government, said, "I am aware of the big political price I will have to pay for the steps I have taken, the path I have chosen and the destination I want to take the country to. But I am ready for it."

In the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls held in February-March, the BJP-led NDA had won 325 of the 403 seats.