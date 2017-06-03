Congress says linking dynasty politics with Gandhis has lost its logic

New Delhi: The Congress on Friday said linking "dynasty politics" with the Gandhis and the party has "lost its logic" as the last Gandhi who became the Prime Minister was Rajiv Gandhi in 1989.

Asked if it was an error or a miss on the part of Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi accusing Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao of family rule or "dynasty politics", Congress spokesperson Abhishek Manu Singhvi said, "Let us put things in perspective. I think this has lost its logic."

"All those who ask this question, BJP and others parties, like an ostrich in the sand forget to ask this question to the Akalis (Shiromani Akali Dal) and Shiv Sena, two of their longest allies...they forget dynasty then," he added.

"But, what Rahul Gandhi said illustrated a very interesting point: Since 1989, it has been 29 years. Rajiv Gandhi was the PM in 1989 last. For the last 29 years, a Gandhi despite winning elections took no office. Sonia Gandhi resigned contrary to her advisor and recontested the elections on the office-of-profit issue," Singhvi said.

"Despite being elected again and again, she (Sonia Gandhi) took no office. That's dynasty for you? In these 29 years, for 16 years Congress has been in power," he added.

Rahul Gandhi had come down heavily on Chandrasekhar Rao for failing to fulfil his promises and alleged that only one family was cornering all the benefits in the new state.