Congress says Gujarat Assembly election ideological battle against BJP's regressive policies

New Delhi: The Congress said that the Gujarat Assembly elections are not about individuals but an ideological battle fought with the help of people against the regressive policies of the BJP governments at the Centre and the state.

Congress spokesperson RPN Singh said the party is fighting the ideological battle to end the "anti-people" policies and measures due to which the people of Gujarat have suffered for so many years.

"It is not a contest about individuals but against the regressive policies and measures taken by the central and state governments due to which the people of Gujarat are suffering.

"The fight in Gujarat is on the Congress ideology along with people of the state against the BJP and its 'anti-people' policies pursued there," he told reporters.

He was responding to a question on why the Congress did not project a face in these elections, a charge put forth by the BJP and its leadership.

Singh said, "our fight is a 'jan andolan' (public agitation) against the BJP and against the regressive policies and actions of the central and state government of the BJP."

He said the Congress does not do politics centered around individuals. "We are not fighting elections on the strategy provided by Amit Shah."

He countered the BJP charge saying it has contested in many states without projecting a face and cited examples of Jharkhand, Maharashtra and Haryana.

"This contest is not about individuals. It is about the Congress ideology and the problems that people of Gujarat, be it any community or section, are facing and are being harassed by the BJP," he said.

Asked about the Election Commission banning a BJP advertisement using the word "pappu", the Congress leader said the use of derogatory language by the BJP against their opponents reflects their frustration, mindset and culture and they are sensing their defeat.