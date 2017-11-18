Congress says Centre scared to convene Winter Session because of Gujarat polls, appeals president to prod govt

New Delhi: The Congress on Friday said the Narendra Modi government is scared of convening the Winter Session of Parliament because of Gujarat polls and appealed to President Ram Nath Kovind to take notice of this and ask the government to convene the session.

Asked if the party would approach the president on this, Congress Spokesperson Rajeev Shukla said: "The opposition parties will have to decide it. Ghulam Nabi Azadji will meet the opposition leaders and decide.

"But we can appeal to the President that he should convene the Parliament session. Why the dates of the Winter Session are not being announced? The government is silent on this."

"Today is 17 November... and they have not called even a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs (CCPA). They are waiting for Gujarat polls to get over," he added.

Shukla asked: "Why are they so scared of Gujarat polls? What do they think will be raised in Parliament that will impact the polls?"

"There are so many issues of national interest like the GST, inflation, law and order... Opposition wants to raise it. But they are so scared that they don't want to call the session before the polls," said Shukla.