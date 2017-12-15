You are here:
Congress rubbishes exit polls predicting BJP win in Gujarat and HP, says it is being done under saffron party's pressure

PoliticsIANSDec, 15 2017 10:50:05 IST

New Delhi: Rubbishing the exit polls which predicted a clean sweep for the BJP in both the Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, the Congress on Thursday said they were done under pressure from the BJP and were "absolutely wrong".

Representational image. Reuters

"Exit poll came in Bihar, Goa, Punjab and Delhi as well. This is the same kind of exit poll, which has been shown under pressure from the BJP," Gujarat Congress chief Bharatsinh Solanki told IANS.

"As the elections were conducted under pressure from the BJP government in Gujarat, likewise the exit poll was also done under pressure," he added.

Solanki said the Bharatiya Janata Party will be washed out in Gujarat. "The exit polls are absolutely wrong. We will win 120-125 seats."


Published Date: Dec 15, 2017 10:50 am | Updated Date: Dec 15, 2017 10:50 am



