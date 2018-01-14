Congress releases video mocking Narendra Modi's embracing of world leaders; BJP condemns post

Shortly after Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in India, the Congress posting a video of the embraces the prime minister has shared with other world leaders. "We look forward to more hugs from PM Modi," the Congress wrote along with the video on Twitter.

With Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu visiting India, we look forward to more hugs from PM Modi! #Hugplomacy pic.twitter.com/M3BKK2Mhmf — Congress (@INCIndia) January 14, 2018

The Congress has been posting several videos mocking BJP leaders recently. In an earlier video, it tweeted a funny video of Yogi Adityanath and called it as 'recipe for a BJP star campaigner'. Adityanath has been campaigning for the BJP in poll-bound Karnataka/

Here's a recipe for a BJP star campaigner. We don't recommend it. pic.twitter.com/j5lIAvc4Oa — Congress (@INCIndia) January 11, 2018

Reacting to the video put by the Congress on Sunday, BJP's national spokesperson Sambit Patra said, "Never expected India’s main opposition party to post such a tweet, that too when a respected foreign PM has just arrived."

Never expected India’s main opposition party to post such a tweet ..that too when a respected Foreign PM has just arrived !

Congress President only talks of winning by LOVE ..while this is what Indian PM is doing..winning the WORLD by LOVE!

While Modi WINS you Whine!! https://t.co/kDPNfPDu2J — Sambit Patra (@sambitswaraj) January 14, 2018

Earlier, ahead of the Gujarat Assembly elections, the Congress party had sparked off a controversy as the party's youth wing's online magazine Yuva Desh tweeted out a meme taking a jibe at Modi's past as a tea-seller. The magazine later removed the tweet with the meme which featured Modi along with US president Donald Trump and UK Prime Minister Theresa May.

With inputs from PTI