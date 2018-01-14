ASSOCIATE
Congress releases video mocking Narendra Modi's embracing of world leaders; BJP condemns post

Politics FP Staff Jan 14, 2018 17:56:21 IST

Shortly after Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in India, the Congress posting a video of the embraces the prime minister has shared with other world leaders. "We look forward to more hugs from PM Modi," the Congress wrote along with the video on Twitter.

The Congress has been posting several videos mocking BJP leaders recently. In an earlier video, it tweeted a funny video of Yogi Adityanath and called it as 'recipe for a BJP star campaigner'. Adityanath has been campaigning for the BJP in poll-bound Karnataka/

Reacting to the video put by the Congress on Sunday, BJP's national spokesperson Sambit Patra said, "Never expected India’s main opposition party to post such a tweet, that too when a respected foreign PM has just arrived."

Earlier, ahead of the Gujarat Assembly elections, the Congress party had sparked off a controversy as the party's youth wing's online magazine Yuva Desh tweeted out a meme taking a jibe at Modi's past as a tea-seller. The magazine later removed the tweet with the meme which featured Modi along with US president Donald Trump and UK Prime Minister Theresa May.

With inputs from PTI


Published Date: Jan 14, 2018 17:54 PM | Updated Date: Jan 14, 2018 17:56 PM

