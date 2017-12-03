Congress' Randeep Surjewala hits out at BJP government in Haryana for 'collapse of law and order'

Chandigarh: Senior Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala on Sunday hit out the BJP government in Haryana for "total collapse of law and order in the state", saying it has become a "crime hub" under the saffron party's rule. He said the latest National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) report has exposed the "complete failure" of the government in controlling crime in Haryana.

"The incompetence of the state government has led Haryana in getting the dubious distinction of a crime hub. There has been a spurt in heinous crimes during the BJP rule...The people are suffering but the BJP leadership is not bothered about their problems," Surjewala said in a statement.

The Congress leader claimed that Haryana reported 320.6 cases per 1 lakh of population which is higher than the crime rates in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh. "Criminal incidents are increasing for the third consecutive year in a row. Haryana, which has always been a peace-loving state, reported 79,947, 84,466 and 88,527 cases of crimes in 2014, 2015 and 2016 respectively," he said.

"In murder, kidnapping and abduction incidents, the crime rate in Haryana is the third highest in the country, while it is shamefully highest in gang-rapes," Surjewala said.

The Congress leader claimed that the people are feeling unsafe about their life and property, as the state reported 21,741 thefts, 15,634 auto thefts, 320 extortions, 734 robberies, 178 dacoities and 1,070 arson cases last year.

"The shocking figures tell the sad story of law and order in Haryana," he said.

Surjewala said the state was always known for its clean record in maintaining social harmony, but "poor policing and misplaced priorities" led to "worst performance" in preventing communal incidents.

"The state got top rank with 250 communal riot cases and 2,844 rioting incidents were registered in 2016," he said.