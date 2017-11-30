Congress raises objections over Narendra Modi hosting dinner for Ivanka Trump, says PM violated protocol

New Delhi: Accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi of violating protocol, the Congress on Wednesday raised objections over his hosting a dinner for US President Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka Trump in Hyderabad.

"The prime minister broke all traditions and violated protocol and hosted a dinner for Ivanka Trump in Hyderabad.

"When she is being taken care of more than a head of state, then praise is bound to come," said Congress spokesperson Deepender Singh Hooda.

"If the Prime Minister wanted to host her, he could have done it privately in Delhi. She could have flown in. Eager for praise and impatient for a photo opportunity, Modi reached Hyderabad to host a dinner for her...," he said, adding that India had dignity and self-respect and Trump should have met the Prime Minister in New Delhi instead of him going to Hyderbad.

"Though India welcomed her, Trump was not a head of state. Therefore, the entire process raises questions," he added.

The three-day Global Entrepreneurship Summit started in Hyderabad on Tuesday with Modi hard selling India and inviting investors from across the globe to invest in India taking advantage of a friendly climate while Ivanka said much remains to be done with regard to equitable laws for women in many developing as well as developed countries.

The event, being co-hosted by the US and India, is being attended by 1,500 entrepreneurs, investors and eco-system supporters from 159 countries.