Congress questions Narendra Modi govt's sincerity in fighting corruption, asks why it has not appointed Lokpal yet

New Delhi: The Congress on Monday questioned the government's sincerity in fighting corruption and asked why it has not appointed a Lokpal yet despite Parliament giving nod to the Bill in 2013.

"Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) and the government also through the President's address has spoken about the fight against corruption. Our question is and a charge against the government - that they are not sincere over the issue of corruption," Congress leader Anand Sharma told media.

"Why have they not appointed the Lokpal? The law is there, what has prevented Narendra Modi and his government from appointing a Lokpal in the almost last four years?" Sharma, who is also a Rajya Sabha MP, asked.

Under the Lokpal and Lokayuktas Act, 2013, ombudsmen are to be appointed at the Centre and in states for inquiring into allegations of corruption against public functionaries.

The Lokpal Bill was passed by Parliament in 2013, but the appointment of the anti-corruption ombudsman is stuck in procedural wranglings for the last four years.