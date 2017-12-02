Congress' presidential poll is not 'election but coronation' of Rahul Gandhi, says BJP leader Nalin Kohli

Shillong: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Nalin Kohli said on Saturday the proposed elevation of Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi as the party president through an election is, in fact, a case of "coronation".

The process to elect the Congress chief was set in motion on Friday with a notification being issued.

"The election process is 'rigged' and it is meant only to announce his promotion as party president...It is coronation, not election," he told journalists.

Kohli also described the Congress as a "family-run enterprise".

"The BJP is a genuinely democratic party and no one came into the party only on the basis of coming from a particular family," he said.

The Congress election is likely to take place next week.