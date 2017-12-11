Rahul Gandhi on Monday is expected to be elected as the president of the Congress party, succeeding his mother Sonia Gandhi. Monday was the last date of withdrawal of nomination in the party’s organisational elections.
He will however, officially take charge only on 16 December marking a generational shift in the grand old party when his mother and its longest-serving president Sonia Gandhi would formally hand over the baton to him.
He has become the sixth member of the Nehru-Gandhi family to take charge of the Grand Old Party of India.
Senior party leader M Veerappa Moily said outgoing Congress president Sonia Gandhi will continue to play an effective role and guide the destiny of the party.
The Congress Working Committee (CWC) had cleared the decks for Rahul's elevation in a meeting chaired by Sonia and attended by top party leaders, including former prime minister Manmohan Singh, and party general secretaries.
The 47-year-old scion of the Nehru-Gandhi family will face monumental challenges as Congress president. As Debobrat Ghose wrote for Firstpost, "Rahul as Congress vice-president failed during the Assembly elections, be it allying with the Left in West Bengal or in Uttar Pradesh. Many times, Rahul has been accused of being an absentee politician. When he takes over, dealing with alliances will be a major challenge."
Another challenge would be overhauling the party cadre through internal restructuring, he wrote.
The Congress party will also have to mount a strident campaign for state elections in 2018 to begin gathering a momentum that can put it in a better position for the general elections in 2019 Hindustan Times reported.
Rahul filed his nomination on 4 December
Rahul had filed his nomination papers for the Congress president on 4 December. Party leaders, both young and old, were jubilant and said his ascent to the top will help Congress regain the lost glory after a string of electoral reverses.
