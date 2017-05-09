Congress president Sonia Gandhi admitted to Ganga Ram Hospital after food poisoning

New Delhi: Congress President Sonia Gandhi was admitted to the Sir Ganga Ram hospital following food poisoning and is due to be discharged soon, hospital authorities said on Tuesday.

Sonia Gandhi was admitted to Delhi's Ganga Ram Hospital last evening after food poisoning say sources, likely to be discharged tomorrow pic.twitter.com/rzogX2Dm8I — ANI (@ANI_news) May 9, 2017

According to the hospital, Gandhi was admitted on Sunday evening, IANS said.

"Sonia Gandhi was admitted to the hospital on Sunday due to food poisoning. She is well now and will be discharged soon," said DS Rana, chairman of the hospital's managing board.

The Congress president has been in and out of action for over some time now. And her health has been a topic of much speculation in political circles. In February, she was reportedly admitted to the same hospital after she complained of breathlessness. Gandhi, according to reports said was affected by the weather changes and was relieved after days of care.

The Congress leader had also not campaigned for the party during the Assembly elections in five states earlier this year.

She had also fallen ill in November 2016 when she had developed a high fever. In August 2016, she had reportedly fallen ill during a roadshow in Varanasi.



— With inputs from IANS