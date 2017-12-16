Congress president Rahul Gandhi is incarnation of dynasty politics, says JD(U) legislator Neeraj Kumar

Patna: The Janata Dal (United), an ally of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Bihar, on Saturday described the new Congress president Rahul Gandhi as Vanshvad ka naya avatar (the new incarnation of dynasty politics) and said there is hardly anything new about it.

"Rahul Gandhi is a new incarnation of dynasty politics," JD(U) spokesperson Neeraj Kumar told the media after Rahul formally took over the mantle of new Congress president from his mother Sonia Gandhi.

Neeraj Kumar, also a JD(U) legislator and considered close to Bihar chief minister and party President Nitish Kumar said Rahul Gandhi was born with a silver spoon in mouth, and therefore, got the top Congress post.

"What is new in it? Rahul Gandhi is just a symbol of dynasty politics as he succeeded none other than his mother Sonia Gandhi."

Earlier, Nitish Kumar said the top post in Congress had always been reserved for the Nehru-Gandhi family. This had been the culture of the party for decades, he added.

Rahul Gandhi took over the reigns o the party from Sonia Gandhi, who has helmed the party for 19 long years.