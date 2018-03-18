Congress president Rahul Gandhi took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the party's 84th plenary meeting on Sunday, calling him a leader who knows how to divert people's attention.

Gandhi said that instead of making India face its truth, the prime minister diverts people's attention jumping from demonetisation, Yoga, to Gabbar Singh Tax.

"Farmers are dying, people have no work, and he wants the people to do yoga," Gandhi said.

Gandhi also criticised the government stating that there's huge disparity between the growth in economy and what's visible on the ground.

"On the one side you have the fastest growing economy, on the other side you have crores of unemployed youth," Gandhi said criticising the economic policy of the Narendra Modi-led govt at the Centre.

The Congress president also said that despite all efforts BJP will never be able to silence Congress. "No matter how powerful, no one can silence Congress from seeking justice for India, no one can silence Congress from speaking the truth," he said.

Gandhi was one of the several speakers who spoke at the two-day 84th plenary of the party.

On Saturday, several leaders including former Congress president Sonia Gandhi has criticised the ruling party at the Centre, saying the BJP is "drunk on power".

The Congress, in a resolution adopted at its 84th plenary session, also accused the NDA government of pursuing a foreign policy "bereft of focus and direction”.

The resolution, moved by senior party leader Anand Sharma and seconded by party MP Gaurav Gogoi, said the prime minister has pursued a personalised foreign policy and his foreign engagements have been reduced to merely being “transactional”.

"Congress expresses its concern over the conduct of foreign policy in a cavalier manner, which has damaged India's profile globally and undermined national interest," the resolution on foreign policy said.

Congress leader Anand Sharma at the AICC plenary in New Delhi. Twitter @INCIndiaCongress leader Anand Sharma at the AICC plenary in New Delhi. Twitter @INCIndia

"Foreign policy has always been marked with continuity with the backing of a strong national consensus. Unfortunately, the BJP government has disrupted it, and its ill-advised actions have unravelled the national consensus," it said.

The resolution also alleged that the government was carried away by its own propaganda, and has "mismanaged" India's relations with major partner countries.

"Its (government's) foreign policy is confused and bereft of focus and direction," it said.