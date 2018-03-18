Congress president Rahul Gandhi took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the party's 84th plenary meeting on Sunday, calling him a leader who knows how to divert people's attention.
Gandhi said that instead of making India face its truth, the prime minister diverts people's attention jumping from demonetisation, Yoga, to Gabbar Singh Tax.
"Farmers are dying, people have no work, and he wants the people to do yoga," Gandhi said.
Gandhi also criticised the government stating that there's huge disparity between the growth in economy and what's visible on the ground.
"On the one side you have the fastest growing economy, on the other side you have crores of unemployed youth," Gandhi said criticising the economic policy of the Narendra Modi-led govt at the Centre.
The Congress president also said that despite all efforts BJP will never be able to silence Congress. "No matter how powerful, no one can silence Congress from seeking justice for India, no one can silence Congress from speaking the truth," he said.
Gandhi was one of the several speakers who spoke at the two-day 84th plenary of the party.
On Saturday, several leaders including former Congress president Sonia Gandhi has criticised the ruling party at the Centre, saying the BJP is "drunk on power".
The Congress, in a resolution adopted at its 84th plenary session, also accused the NDA government of pursuing a foreign policy "bereft of focus and direction”.
The resolution, moved by senior party leader Anand Sharma and seconded by party MP Gaurav Gogoi, said the prime minister has pursued a personalised foreign policy and his foreign engagements have been reduced to merely being “transactional”.
"Congress expresses its concern over the conduct of foreign policy in a cavalier manner, which has damaged India's profile globally and undermined national interest," the resolution on foreign policy said.
Congress leader Anand Sharma at the AICC plenary in New Delhi. Twitter @INCIndiaCongress leader Anand Sharma at the AICC plenary in New Delhi. Twitter @INCIndia
"Foreign policy has always been marked with continuity with the backing of a strong national consensus. Unfortunately, the BJP government has disrupted it, and its ill-advised actions have unravelled the national consensus," it said.
The resolution also alleged that the government was carried away by its own propaganda, and has "mismanaged" India's relations with major partner countries.
"Its (government's) foreign policy is confused and bereft of focus and direction," it said.
Published Date: Mar 18, 2018 16:56 PM | Updated Date: Mar 18, 2018 17:25 PM
Highlights
Prime minister diverting nation's attention away from real issues, says Rahul Gandhi
Rahul Gandhi on the press conference held by the Supreme Court judges
Rahul Gandhi says there is a 'wall' between Congress leaders and workers
Rahul Gandhi on the NDA govt
Sunday's agenda for the Congress plenary meet
Updates from Sunday, 18 March 2018
Sonia Gandhi on her entry into politics
Sonia Gandhi begins address by congratulating Rahul Gandhi for taking on the responsibility as Congress president at a 'very challenging time'
After multiple other speeches from leaders like Shashi Tharoor and panel discussions involving party workers, former Congress president Sonia Gandhi addressed the gathering late on Saturday afternoon
Now we're winning bypolls under Rahul Gandhi, soon we will be winning states: Sachin Pilot
This country has regressed into darkness in only four years of BJP rule, says Kamal Nath
Agenda for the 84th Congress plenary meet
'Congress party belongs to everyone who lives in this nation'
Modi and RSS chant BR Ambedkar's name all day long these days, but do not respect the values of the Constitution: Mallikarjun Kharge
The way BJP and RSS cadres go from house to house campaigning for the party, we must also step up our campaigns in Karnataka to remain in power, says Mallikarjun Kharge
The young must be proactive now, says Mallikarjun Kharge
I would appeal to the youth in the Congress party to stand up for what is right and voice their concerns when they see something wrong happening around them. Only then we will get back to winning ways, says Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge
BJP not serious on corruption: Congress
Narendra Modi had big statements to make on corruption before corruption. He had said, Na khaunga, na khaane dunga. But what do we see now, with Nirav Modi and others looting the country at their own will? : Mallikarjun Kharge
The BJP doesn't see Congress' contribution to the nation: Congress
"What as the Congress done in the last 70 years?" This is the only question the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi keep asking. They oversee Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru's and Congress' role in helping the nation stand on its feet: Mallikarjun Kharge, INC leader
Rahul Gandhi's address on Saturday touched mainly on Congress' legacy
After Rahul Gandhi, Meira Kumar and other senior Congress leaders address the gathering
Only Congress can take the country forward, says the Congress president amid cheers of 'Rahul Gandhi zindabaad'
Rahul Gandhi concludes short inaugural address
The difference between the Congress and other parties is that while they use force and hatred to advance their goals, we employ love: Congress president Rahul Gandhi
Rahul Gandhi begins inaugural address
Rahul Gandhi honours freedom fighters present at the meet
Dignitaries watch a short film called Ahimsa depicting the history of the Indian National Congress
Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi and Manmohan Singh at the AICC plenary meet on Saturday
Former Lok Sabha speaker Meira Kumar with Ambika Soni at the venue on Saturday
Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi arrive for the session
Congress president Rahul Gandhi welcomes delegates at the summit
Congress to attack BJP govt in meet
The party's focus at the conclave would be to highlight the failures of the Narendra Modi government and deciding on the vision and path forward for the next five years.
AICC plenary meet to decide on Congress' political roadmap ahead
The Congress's top leadership on Friday gave a final shape to the party's political roadmap and vision for the next five years that will be unveiled at its plenary session on Saturday
17:09 (IST)
17:07 (IST)
Rahul Gandhi calls for unity within Congress
17:02 (IST)
Narendra Modi thinks he is an incarnation of God: Rahul Gandhi
16:58 (IST)
Prime minister diverting nation's attention away from real issues, says Rahul Gandhi
16:57 (IST)
Rahul Gandhi's message to youngsters
16:55 (IST)
Rahul Gandhi on the press conference held by the Supreme Court judges
16:51 (IST)
Narendra Modi was personally involved in the Rafale deal, says Rahul Gandhi
16:49 (IST)
Manmohan Singh accuses NDA govt of 'messing up' economy, mismanaging Kashmir
Earlier today, former prime minister Manmohan Singh on Sunday launched a scathing attack on the NDA government, accusing it of having "messed up" the economy and mismanaging the dispute in Jammu and Kashmir.
"The BJP-led government messed up the Indian economy. The ill-considered demonetisation and hastily implemented GST have destroyed small scale enterprises," he said.
"The government mismanaged the Jammu and Kashmir dispute like never before. The atmosphere in the state has been deteriorating day by day," he said.
Read the full story here
16:44 (IST)
Rahul Gandhi says there is a 'wall' between Congress leaders and workers
16:39 (IST)
Rahul Gandhi on the NDA govt
16:37 (IST)
Rahul Gandhi's jibe at Amit Shah
16:34 (IST)
Rahul Gandhi attacks Prime Minister Narendra Modi
16:32 (IST)
Will India live a lie or will India have the courage to face the truth? Today, the corrupt and powerful control the conversation in the country, says Congress president Rahul Gandhi
16:31 (IST)
Rahul Gandhi invokes the Mahabharata
16:31 (IST)
Live coverage of the speech
16:30 (IST)
Congress chief compares the party with the ruling BJP
16:29 (IST)
Rahul Gandhi starts speech by attacking the prime minister's handling of corruption in India
16:28 (IST)
Sunday's agenda for the Congress plenary meet
16:26 (IST)
Updates from Sunday, 18 March 2018
15:43 (IST)
Rahul Gandhi welcomes Sonia Gandhi back to the seat with a hug
15:40 (IST)
Sonia Gandhi concludes her speech, saying promises of Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas and Na khaaoonga na khaane doona by the current govt are nothing but 'drama' and gimmicks to get votes
15:37 (IST)
Wherever there is a non-Congress govt, our friends are taking a stand against anarchy and violence. It is the Congress which takes a stand against injustice and raises it voice against it: Sonia Gandhi
15:36 (IST)
Sonia Gandhi on corruption allegations against the current govt
15:35 (IST)
In the last 4 years, this arrogant govt has left no stone unturned to destroy the Congress. But Congress has never cowered down and it will never do so, says Sonia Gandhi
15:34 (IST)
Modi govt is weakening schemes implemented by UPA, says Sonia Gandhi
15:33 (IST)
Sonia Gandhi on her entry into politics
15:31 (IST)
Sonia Gandhi at AICC meet
15:30 (IST)
Congress' victory will be the nation's victory, it will be the victory for each one of us. Congress is not a political term, it is a movement, says Sonia Gandhi
15:26 (IST)
Sonia Gandhi begins address by congratulating Rahul Gandhi for taking on the responsibility as Congress president at a 'very challenging time'
15:23 (IST)
Live feed from the AICC meet in New Delhi
15:21 (IST)
After multiple other speeches from leaders like Shashi Tharoor and panel discussions involving party workers, former Congress president Sonia Gandhi addressed the gathering late on Saturday afternoon
12:38 (IST)
'We are the change,' say Congress spokespersons
12:33 (IST)
Now we're winning bypolls under Rahul Gandhi, soon we will be winning states: Sachin Pilot
12:30 (IST)
Political resolutions up for debate today
12:26 (IST)
The people of the country will defeat those sing chants of a 'Congress-mukt Bharat', says Sachin Pilot
12:24 (IST)
We, the youth of the Congress today, are as responsible for the party's prospects as the leaders of the party: Sachin Pilot
12:22 (IST)
Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee chief Sachin Pilot begins address
12:08 (IST)
The youth of the country has been cheated in the name of Make in India, Skill India, Digital India and Stand-up India. None of BJP's schemes turned out to help the youth: Kamal Nath
12:07 (IST)
This country has regressed into darkness in only four years of BJP rule, says Kamal Nath
12:04 (IST)
Former minister Kamal Nath begins address
12:01 (IST)
Agenda for the 84th Congress plenary meet
11:56 (IST)
Shashi Tharoor at the AICC plenary meet
11:53 (IST)
'This govt has become a threat to democracy'
11:47 (IST)
'Congress party belongs to everyone who lives in this nation'
11:43 (IST)
Mallikarjun Kharge concludes his speech, saying Congress will bounce back soon into the political sphere
11:39 (IST)
Modi and RSS chant BR Ambedkar's name all day long these days, but do not respect the values of the Constitution: Mallikarjun Kharge
11:37 (IST)
Resolutions to be adopted on Saturday
During the session, two resolutions, one political and another on agriculture, jobs and poverty alleviation will be adopted. The resolutions would also be deliberated upon at the session, with leaders and workers airing their views on key issues.
11:30 (IST)
The way BJP and RSS cadres go from house to house campaigning for the party, we must also step up our campaigns in Karnataka to remain in power, says Mallikarjun Kharge
11:29 (IST)
The young must be proactive now, says Mallikarjun Kharge
I would appeal to the youth in the Congress party to stand up for what is right and voice their concerns when they see something wrong happening around them. Only then we will get back to winning ways, says Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge