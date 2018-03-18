You are here:
Congress plenary session updates: Modi is not fighting corruption, he is corruption, says Rahul Gandhi

Politics FP Staff Mar 18, 2018 17:25:15 IST
  • 17:09 (IST)

  • 17:07 (IST)

    Rahul Gandhi calls for unity within Congress

  • 17:02 (IST)

    Narendra Modi thinks he is an incarnation of God: Rahul Gandhi

  • 16:58 (IST)

    Prime minister diverting nation's attention away from real issues, says Rahul Gandhi

  • 16:57 (IST)

    Rahul Gandhi's message to youngsters

  • 16:55 (IST)

    Rahul Gandhi on the press conference held by the Supreme Court judges

  • 16:51 (IST)

    Narendra Modi was personally involved in the Rafale deal, says Rahul Gandhi

    16:49 (IST)

    Manmohan Singh accuses NDA govt of 'messing up' economy, mismanaging Kashmir

    Earlier today, former prime minister Manmohan Singh on Sunday launched a scathing attack on the NDA government, accusing it of having "messed up" the economy and mismanaging the dispute in Jammu and Kashmir.

    "The BJP-led government messed up the Indian economy. The ill-considered demonetisation and hastily implemented GST have destroyed small scale enterprises," he said.

    "The government mismanaged the Jammu and Kashmir dispute like never before. The atmosphere in the state has been deteriorating day by day," he said.

    Read the full story here

  • 16:44 (IST)

    Rahul Gandhi says there is a 'wall' between Congress leaders and workers

  • 16:39 (IST)

    Rahul Gandhi on the NDA govt

  • 16:37 (IST)

    Rahul Gandhi's jibe at Amit Shah

  • 16:34 (IST)

    Rahul Gandhi attacks Prime Minister Narendra Modi

  • 16:32 (IST)

    Will India live a lie or will India have the courage to face the truth? Today, the corrupt and powerful control the conversation in the country, says Congress president Rahul Gandhi

  • 16:31 (IST)

    Rahul Gandhi invokes the Mahabharata

  • 16:31 (IST)

    Live coverage of the speech

  • 16:30 (IST)

    Congress chief compares the party with the ruling BJP

  • 16:29 (IST)

    Rahul Gandhi starts speech by attacking the prime minister's handling of corruption in India

  • 16:28 (IST)

    Sunday's agenda for the Congress plenary meet

  • 16:26 (IST)

    Updates from Sunday, 18 March 2018

  • 15:43 (IST)

    Rahul Gandhi welcomes Sonia Gandhi back to the seat with a hug

  • 15:40 (IST)

    Sonia Gandhi concludes her speech, saying promises of Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas and Na khaaoonga na khaane doona by the current govt are nothing but 'drama' and gimmicks to get votes

  • 15:37 (IST)

    Wherever there is a non-Congress govt, our friends are taking a stand against anarchy and violence. It is the Congress which takes a stand against injustice and raises it voice against it: Sonia Gandhi

  • 15:36 (IST)

    Sonia Gandhi on corruption allegations against the current govt

  • 15:35 (IST)

    In the last 4 years, this arrogant govt has left no stone unturned to destroy the Congress. But Congress has never cowered down and it will never do so, says Sonia Gandhi

  • 15:34 (IST)

    Modi govt is weakening schemes implemented by UPA, says Sonia Gandhi

  • 15:33 (IST)

    Sonia Gandhi on her entry into politics

  • 15:31 (IST)

    Sonia Gandhi at AICC meet

  • 15:30 (IST)

    Congress' victory will be the nation's victory, it will be the victory for each one of us. Congress is not a political term, it is a movement, says Sonia Gandhi

  • 15:26 (IST)

    Sonia Gandhi begins address by congratulating Rahul Gandhi for taking on the responsibility as Congress president at a 'very challenging time'

  • 15:23 (IST)

    Live feed from the AICC meet in New Delhi

  • 15:21 (IST)

    After multiple other speeches from leaders like Shashi Tharoor and panel discussions involving party workers, former Congress president Sonia Gandhi addressed the gathering late on Saturday afternoon

  • 12:38 (IST)

    'We are the change,' say Congress spokespersons

  • 12:33 (IST)

    Now we're winning bypolls under Rahul Gandhi, soon we will be winning states: Sachin Pilot

  • 12:30 (IST)

    Political resolutions up for debate today

  • 12:26 (IST)

    The people of the country will defeat those sing chants of a 'Congress-mukt Bharat', says Sachin Pilot

  • 12:24 (IST)

    We, the youth of the Congress today, are as responsible for the party's prospects as the leaders of the party: Sachin Pilot

  • 12:22 (IST)

    Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee chief Sachin Pilot begins address

  • 12:08 (IST)

    The youth of the country has been cheated in the name of Make in India, Skill India, Digital India and Stand-up India. None of BJP's schemes turned out to help the youth: Kamal Nath

  • 12:07 (IST)

    This country has regressed into darkness in only four years of BJP rule, says Kamal Nath

  • 12:04 (IST)

    Former minister Kamal Nath begins address

  • 12:01 (IST)

    Agenda for the 84th Congress plenary meet

  • 11:56 (IST)

    Shashi Tharoor at the AICC plenary meet

  • 11:53 (IST)

    'This govt has become a threat to democracy'

  • 11:47 (IST)

    'Congress party belongs to everyone who lives in this nation'

  • 11:43 (IST)

    Mallikarjun Kharge concludes his speech, saying Congress will bounce back soon into the political sphere

  • 11:39 (IST)

    Modi and RSS chant BR Ambedkar's name all day long these days, but do not respect the values of the Constitution: Mallikarjun Kharge

  • 11:37 (IST)

    Resolutions to be adopted on Saturday

    During the session, two resolutions, one political and another on agriculture, jobs and poverty alleviation will be adopted. The resolutions would also be deliberated upon at the session, with leaders and workers airing their views on key issues.

    11:30 (IST)

    The way BJP and RSS cadres go from house to house campaigning for the party, we must also step up our campaigns in Karnataka to remain in power, says Mallikarjun Kharge

  • 11:29 (IST)

    The young must be proactive now, says Mallikarjun Kharge

    I would appeal to the youth in the Congress party to stand up for what is right and voice their concerns when they see something wrong happening around them. Only then we will get back to winning ways, says Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge

Congress president Rahul Gandhi took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the party's 84th plenary meeting on Sunday, calling him a leader who knows how to divert people's attention.

Gandhi said that instead of making India face its truth, the prime minister diverts people's attention jumping from demonetisation, Yoga, to Gabbar Singh Tax.

"Farmers are dying, people have no work, and he wants the people to do yoga," Gandhi said.

Gandhi also criticised the government stating that there's huge disparity between the growth in economy and what's visible on the ground.

"On the one side you have the fastest growing economy, on the other side you have crores of unemployed youth," Gandhi said criticising the economic policy of the Narendra Modi-led govt at the Centre.

Rahul Gandhi at 84th Congress Plenary Session speech. Image courtesy: Twitter@INCIndia

Rahul Gandhi at 84th Congress Plenary Session speech. Image courtesy: Twitter@INCIndia

The Congress president also said that despite all efforts BJP will never be able to silence Congress. "No matter how powerful, no one can silence Congress from seeking justice for India, no one can silence Congress from speaking the truth," he said.

Gandhi was one of the several speakers who spoke at the two-day 84th plenary of the party.

On Saturday, several leaders including former Congress president Sonia Gandhi has criticised the ruling party at the Centre, saying the BJP is "drunk on power".

The Congress, in a resolution adopted at its 84th plenary session, also accused the NDA government of pursuing a foreign policy "bereft of focus and direction”.

The resolution, moved by senior party leader Anand Sharma and seconded by party MP Gaurav Gogoi, said the prime minister has pursued a personalised foreign policy and his foreign engagements have been reduced to merely being “transactional”.

"Congress expresses its concern over the conduct of foreign policy in a cavalier manner, which has damaged India's profile globally and undermined national interest," the resolution on foreign policy said.

Congress leader Anand Sharma at the AICC plenary in New Delhi. Twitter @INCIndiaCongress leader Anand Sharma at the AICC plenary in New Delhi. Twitter @INCIndia
"Foreign policy has always been marked with continuity with the backing of a strong national consensus. Unfortunately, the BJP government has disrupted it, and its ill-advised actions have unravelled the national consensus," it said.

The resolution also alleged that the government was carried away by its own propaganda, and has "mismanaged" India's relations with major partner countries.

"Its (government's) foreign policy is confused and bereft of focus and direction," it said.


Published Date: Mar 18, 2018 16:56 PM | Updated Date: Mar 18, 2018 17:25 PM

