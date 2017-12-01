You are here:
Congress plays down UP civic poll loss, says ruling party normally wins local body elections

PoliticsPTIDec, 01 2017 22:31:59 IST

UP Civic Poll 2017 Winners List

Leads + Wins
*Final result awaited 		MAYORBJP2012INC2012SP2012BSP2012OTH2012
Kanpur82/110 wardsBJP67277200000863
Lucknow9/110 wardsBJP5440112011154
Ghaziabad68/100 wardsBJP5514390050557
Agra10/100 wardsBJP837040110148
Varanasi42/90 wardsBJP162712199000544
Meerut33/90 wardsBSP14434510110332
Allahabad76/80 wardsBJP21141210240301656
Bareilly16/80 wardsBJP1223002000247
Aligarh25/70 wardsBSP2532040000034
Moradabad24/70 wardsBJP1923181030039
Saharanpur25/70 wardsBJP13-0-1-3-8-
Gorakhpur70/70 wardsBJP271933170501848
Firozabad6/70 wardsBJP57011000034
Mathura33/70 wardsBJP24150100000920
Jhansi60/60 wardsBJP29165660901138
Ayodhya60/60 wardsBJP3271617020812

New Delhi: The Congress on Friday downplayed its loss in the Uttar Pradesh civic polls saying such elections are contested on local issues and are normally won by the state's ruling dispensation.


Congress spokesperson Manish Tewari said the party will analyse the results and draw lessons for improving its performance in the future.

He, however, said the results could have been different had these polls been held under the supervision of the Election Commission instead of the State Election Commission.

"Local bodies elections are contested on local issues and the people of the country know very well which are national state and local issues. As far as local bodies elections are concerned, everyone knows that... it goes in favour of the party in power, to help get small works done," Tewari said.

Representational image. AFP

On the effect of GST and demonetisation in the civic polls, the Congress leader said, "As far as note ban and GST is concerned, their effect will surely be seen in Gujarat elections."

Tewari said due to demonetisation and GST, maximum loss was caused to the informal sector as it comprises 40 percent of the economy, and the effects will be seen in Assembly elections like in Gujarat.

"If these elections (Uttar Pradesh civic polls) were held under the supervision of the Election Commission rather than the State Election Commission, then the results would be different.


"As far as these results are concerned, it is our responsibility to analyse the results. We will analyse these results in detail and draw lessons from them. We also take the responsibility for the loss. Our attempt is to draw lessons from the losses and improve the party's performance," he said.

The BJP swept the Uttar Pradesh civic polls today, pocketing 14 of the 16 mayoral seats as Yogi Adityanath emerged on top in his first major electoral test after taking over as chief minister in March.

The Congress faced the embarrassment of losing in its bastion Amethi, the Lok Sabha constituency of its vice president Rahul Gandhi.


Published Date: Dec 01, 2017 10:31 pm | Updated Date: Dec 01, 2017 10:31 pm


