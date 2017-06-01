Congress likely to postpone internal elections in poll-bound states

New Delhi: The Congress party, which has been asked by the Election Commission (EC) to complete its organisational polls by the end of this year, is likely to postpone the elections in some poll-bound states.

The party has received requests from its units in poll-bound states like Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat, Karnataka and Mizoram to postpone organisational elections.

"The postponement will be done as per the ground situation. If they can to hold elections, they will hold, and if they are not able to hold, then they will be given some time," said a senior party leader.

There was a meeting with Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi on this issue. Members of party's Central Election Authority (CEA) were also present in the meeting. There will be another meeting of CEA members on Thursday.

The Congress had earlier drawn up schedule of its delayed organisational polls keeping in mind the election of party chief, which is likely to be completed by 15 October.

According to the schedule, election to the post of party President will be held between 16 September and 15 October.

It had also told to the party units to complete the membership drive by 15 May.

The Congress has been seeking extension of time to hold organisational elections ever since the present term of party chief Sonia Gandhi ended in 2015.