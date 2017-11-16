Congress leadership to discuss candidates for Gujarat Assembly Election at CEC tomorrow

New Delhi: Top Congress leadership will on Friday discuss and finalise its possible candidates for the Gujarat Assembly elections at a meeting of its Central Election Committee.

The Congress is seeking to wrest power from the BJP in Gujarat after being in the political wilderness for over two decades now.

The discussion will take place at the meeting of the party's CEC convened on Friday evening.

The CEC is headed by Congress president Sonia Gandhi and has as its members party vice-president Rahul Gandhi and former prime minister Manmohan Singh besides some top party general secretaries.

Sources said the Congress CEC has already discussed some candidates for the first phase of elections for 89 seats in its meeting last week, but has not declared any candidate so far.

All the candidates for the 182 seats will be discussed tomorrow at the CEC, but the party may not declare all of them on Friday, the sources added.

The process of nomination for the first phase of election for 89 seats in Gujarat has already started with the issue of notification on 14 November. The last date for filing nominations is 21 November.

The election process for the second phase of polling on 14 December starts on 20 November with the issue of notification.

The votes will be counted on 18 December, along with those of Himachal Pradesh where elections were held on 9 November.

The BJP has already discussed its candidates at a meeting of its central election committee held yesterday, which was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah.

While the BJP has finalised the list of candidates for the Gujarat Assembly polls to be held next month, sources said the list has not been declared yet.