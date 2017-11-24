Congress leader says the only 'development' happening under present regime is that of the BJP

Kolkata: Coming down heavily on the BJP-led central government on issues of development, Congress' national spokesperson Gaurav Gogoi on Wednesday said the only development happening under the present regime is of those connected to the BJP.

"BJP is neither with the minority nor with the majority, they are only for themselves. The real development is happening for the son of a certain party president or the private secretary of some central minister," Gogoi said, in a veiled reference to the controversy over the alleged abrupt growth of BJP president Amit Shah's son Jay Shah's company.

Gogoi said while the BJP government and its ministers are talking about inclusive development, the country's economy has gone down and the industries, export business and farmers are suffering.

Bringing in the reference of the agreement between the Centre and National Socialist Council of Nagaland-IM, Gogoi alleged that the Centre does not practice cooperative federalism though it talks about it.

"There is a massive difference between the BJP talking about cooperative federalism and practising it. Prime Minister Narendra Modi signed an agreement with the Nagaland-based terrorist organisation NSCN. Neither the Assam government nor the Nagaland government were aware of the details of the agreement," the Congress leader from Assam said.

"Cooperative federalism is just a slogan of the BJP government like Make In India, Digital India that are used for advertising but are not practiced," he said.