Congress leader Raj Babbar: Modi government's love for farmers a political gimmick

Ghaziabad: Launching a scathing attack on the Modi government at the Centre, Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Raj Babbar said that BJP's promise to waive loans of farmers across the country was nothing but a political gimmick.

"If dhartiputras (farmers) who provide food to the people are lathi-charged, then how will a state or country progress," he said at Mandola village here while addressing members of

farming community.

Babbar met the protesting farmers of Mandola in connection with a lathi-charge on them earlier this month and assured them of party's support in getting adequate compensation for their lands acquired for an affordable housing project.

The farmers have been pressurising the authorities to revise the compensation rates for the lands acquired under the Avas Vikas housing scheme.

"Mandola and Mandsaur incidents during the NDA rule are not different from each other," he alleged.

"When farmers' leader Rahul Gandhi and party members go to meet those affected, this government gets them arrested," he said.

Babbar, who was flanked by local party leaders, said the Congress will fight for the welfare of farmers and they will get the appropriate compensation up to their satisfaction.

Targeting the state government over destruction of farmers' crop on the acquired land here, he condemned the action and sought the district magistrate's report in this connection.

DM Ministhy S has assured him of a written clearance through the administration.

He also appealed to the protesters to not take any step on the issue and said that if a decision is not taken in their favour, the Congress party will face the baton, before the farmers do.