Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad says BJP, CPM 'equally responsible' for political murders in Kerala

Kozhikode: Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad blamed the ruling parties at the Centre and in Kerala for the continuing political violence in the state. "Both the BJP and CPM are equally responsible for the continuing political violence in Kerala. They should share the responsibility for the loss of lives in political violence," he told reporters.

Triple talaq, if implemented in the present form, would affect the entire Muslim community in the country, the Opposition leader in the Rajya Sabha said.

"If the wife makes a complaint against her husband, then her in-laws will also be jailed for three years as per the draft bill," he said.

"However, instant triple talaq is against the law and the Supreme Court verdict in this matter is welcome." he added.

The bill criminalising talaq-e-biddat was passed by the Lok Sabha in the recently-concluded Winter Session of the Parliament but was stuck in the Rajya Sabha.

Opposition parties as well as the NDA ally TDP had reservations over criminal provisions in the draft law.

MPs in the Upper House had demanded that the bill, which proposes to make triple talaq a cognisable and non-bailable offence, be referred to a parliamentary committee for review.

Azad also spoke on the conditions in Kashmir, saying the government lacked a "positive attitude" to stop tensions across the border.

"The violence across the Kashmir border with Pakistan has escalated after the BJP came to power at the Centre," he alleged.