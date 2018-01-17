Congress forms 8-member coordination committee for Nagaland Assembly election

New Delhi: Congress president Rahul Gandhi has formed an eight-member coordination committee for the Nagaland Assembly election slated before March this year.

The members of the panel are AICC general secretary in charge of party affairs in the state CP Joshi, state Congress chief K Theire, K Jayakumar, former chief minister KL Chishi, party's minority department vice-chairman Anil Thomas, Assam's ex-minister Pradyut Bordoloi, former Congress Legislature Party leader I Imkong and former MLA Lanpha Konyak.

Besides, Gandhi has also formed a three-member group to assist the general secretary in-charge of party affairs in Tripura, which will go to polls soon.

The group comprises legislator RK Imo Singh, Durgesh Patel and Anis Khan.