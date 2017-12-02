Congress fields Kameng Dolo, Modam Dini for Arunachal Pradesh bypolls; BJP yet to pick candidate for Likabali Assembly seat

Itanagar: Opposition Congress on Saturday nominated Kameng Dolo as its official candidate for Pakke-Kessang Assembly seat, while Modam Dini has been selected for Likabali for the 12 December by-election to two Assembly seats.

Party spokesperson Hina Camder Tok said Congress president Sonia Gandhi approved the candidature of Dolo and Dini.

The Likabali seat had fallen vacant after the state health and family welfare minister Jomde Kena passed away on 4 September at a city hospital in Guwahati.

The Pakke-Kessang seat fell vacant after the Gauhati High Court declared null and void the election of Dolo, who was former deputy chief minister from it in the 15 March, 2014 polls following an election petition filed against him by BJP nominee and former minister Atum Welly.

Dolo had won the election unopposed in 2014 and Welly had alleged that a fraudulent move threw him out of the election, as the EC had accepted a forged letter of withdrawal of his candidature that led to election of his lone opponent.

Welly, in his election petition said that withdrawal of his candidature was illegal as his signature was forged.

Tok said that in the 2014 Assembly polls the mandate was given to Congress in both the constituencies but BJP had created political instability in the state by toppling the popularly elected Congress government.

"Such cheap politics would not pay any dividend rather people would give back a befitting reply in the ensuing by-poll ... The Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) is all set for the by-elections under the leadership of President Takam Sanjoy to ensure the victory of the party candidates in the two constituencies.

“The APCC is confident that people of both the constituencies would repose their faith in the Congress as it advocates secular system rising above all differences of caste, creed and religion,” Tok added.

The ruling BJP is yet to decide the candidates for Likabali constituency. It has selected BR Waghe as its official candidate for Pakke-Kessang constituency.

The last date of filing papers for both the constituencies is 4 December, while scrutiny of papers would be done on 5 December.

The last date of withdrawal of candidatures is 7 December while counting of votes would be held on 24 December.