Congress downplays Shehzad Poonawalla's remarks on organisational polls and Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi: The Congress downplayed the statements of its Maharashtra leader Shehzad Poonawalla on organisational polls, saying it did not want to dignify his "absolutely silly comments".

"I don't think I am required to dignify such comments with a response. It actually adds weight to the maker of such absolutely silly comments," Congress spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi said when asked to comment on Poonawalla's remarks.

Singhvi denied Poonawalla held any post in the party and wondered whether he made the statements of his own volition or was asked by someone to do so.

He said that the Congress does not get "blackmailed" by anyone.

Poonawalla cast aspersions on the party's organisational polls and doubting if the Congress delegates were elected.

He also wrote to party vice-president Rahul Gandhi on the organisational polls.