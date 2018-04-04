Congress demands sacking of Union minister Piyush Goyal over his alleged links with a private firm

Accusing Union minister Piyush Goyal of “impropriety and conflict of interest” due to his alleged links with a private firm, Shirdi Industries, Congress on Wednesday demanded his “immediate sacking” and a probe into the issue by a sitting Supreme Court judge.

Addressing a press conference, Congress leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad, Veerappa Moily and Pawan Khera also questioned the silence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on the matter. They alleged that Goyal was the chairman and whole-time director of Shirdi Industries from 25 April, 2008 to 1 July, 2010 during which the company took a loan of Rs 258.62 crores from a consortium of banks headed by the Union Bank of India.

Goyal had later resigned from the company's board and the company was subsequently declared sick due to its inability to repay loans. However, after NDA assumed power at the Centre, 65 percent of the outstanding loan amount of Rs 651.87 crore was “shockingly” waived by the consortium of banks without any objections, alleged Azad.

While, Moily claimed that Asis Industries, a sister concern of Shirdi Industries, granted an unsecured loan of Rs 1.59 crore in 2015-16 to Intercon Advisors, a company owned by Piyush Goyal's wife Seema Goyal. Incidentally, Goyal was also director of the company from 15 September, 2005 till 22 July, 2013.

“Is it not a clear case of conflict of interest and impropriety on the part of union minister Piyush Goyal? Why did Shirdi Industries through its sister concern Asis Industries extend an unsecured loan of Rs 1.59 crore to the minister's wife Seema Goyal's company? Why did Piyush Goyal not declare this loan in his public filing on the PMO website?”Azad questioned.

“Serious and scandalous facts warrant a thorough independent judicial investigation by a sitting Supreme Court judge. It has made the position of the union minister untenable to serve as a Cabinet minister. Piyush Goyal must be sacked forthwith,” he added.