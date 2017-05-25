Congress delegation meets Kashmiri separatist leader Mirwaiz Umer to discuss situation in Valley

Srinagar: A Congress party delegation led by Mani Shankar Aiyar on Thursday called on senior Kashmiri separatist leader Mirwaiz Umer Farooq in Srinagar.

The delegation includes OP Shah, Santosh Bharati and Air Vice Marshal Kapil Kak (retd).

Sources in the Mirwaiz-led Hurriyat group said the two sides discussed the prevailing situation in Kashmir and the possibility of creating space for dialogue.

The delegation members are also scheduled to meet senior hardline Hurriyat leader Syed Ali Geelani.

Sources close to Geelani told IANS the octogenarian Kashmiri separatist leader has agreed to meet the delegation at 4.30 pm. on Thursday.