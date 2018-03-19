You are here:
Congress can fulfil dream of a 'new India' with youth support, says party general secretary CP Joshi

New Delhi: The Congress will be able to fulfil the dream of a ‘new India' in a true sense with the support of the youth, party general secretary CP Joshi said on Sunday.

Representational image. AFP

He also said that the party's leadership has worked out a realistic road map based on people's aspirations as it moves forward.

"The Congress is an umbrella institution, which takes along each section of the society. With the support of new young generation, the party will be able to fulfil the dream of a new India in a true sense,” Joshi said in the statement.

In a bid to boost the morale of ordinary Congress workers and to attract youngsters to the party, Congress president Rahul Gandhi earlier said he would break the twin walls between party leaders and workers and between the political system and the youth. He was speaking at the party's plenary session which concluded in New Delhi on Sunday.

“The Congress president and our leader Sonia Gandhi have a redefined vision and set a clear road map for the party to expand,” Joshi added.


