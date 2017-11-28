Congress, BJP demand probe into AAP's funding in Delhi; Arvind Kejriwal calls I-T notice 'political vendetta'

New Delhi: The Congress and the BJP on Monday demanded a probe into the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) funding after the ruling party in Delhi was issued a notice of Rs 30 crore by the Income Tax department over the donations received by it.

At a press conference, Delhi Congress chief Ajay Maken said the centre should order a thorough probe into the funding of the Aam Aadmi Party.

"The Centre should order a probe instead of doing a lip service and going soft on the AAP," he said.

It is strange that the AAP, which professed to change politics by being transparent in its fund collection has been issued a notice for Rs 30.7 crore by the I-T department for recovery of taxes, he said.

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari said instead of indulging in blame game, the AAP should satisfy the authorities over the issue of the notice served to them by the I-T department.

"Right from its formation, the AAP's financial issues have been under suspicion and today's notice comes after a long hearing at the Income Tax department. So the party has no reason to claim innocence," he said.

The Aam Aadmi Party was on Monday served a notice of Rs 30 crore by the Income Tax department over the donations received by it, a move Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal dubbed as the "height of political vendetta".

Income Tax Department sources said the notice was issued by the assessing officer under section 156 (notice of demand). They said it was issued in the "normal course", where ITRs are picked up for scrutiny by the assessing officer.