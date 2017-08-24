Congress asks Narendra Modi to make sure concept behind creamy layer is not defeated

New Delhi: The Congress on Wednesday asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ensure that after the "creamy layer" ceiling for OBC candidates was raised to Rs 8 lakh, the concept carved out by the Supreme Court is "not defeated" and the poor are not excluded.

It also asked the prime minister if consultations were held with other political parties and sections of backward classes on the issue.

"Surprisingly, the government has raised the threshold limit to Rs 8 lakh today. Prime minister needs to ask himself did he consult other political parties or sections of backward classes on the issue," said Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala.

"If you keep raising the income limit for backward classes, then what would happen to sons and daughters of those who are genuinely poor and are entitled to the benefit of this reservation for which 27 percent reservation was carved out," he added.

"We request the PM to seriously look into this issue so that the concept of creamy layer carved out by the Supreme Court is not defeated and genuine backward classes who are deserving and poor are not excluded in the process for they will not be able to compete with those who are more resourceful.

"As far as reservation within reservation is concerned, we will study the notification in detail and make a comment."

The creamy layer ceiling for Other Backward Classes candidates for securing government jobs was on Wednesday raised to Rs 8 lakh as the Union Cabinet cleared a proposal for a commission to work out sub-categorisation within OBCs for a "more equitable distribution of reservation benefits".