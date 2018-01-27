Congress announces candidates for Meghalaya, Tripura polls; Mukul Sangma to contest from two seats

New Delhi: The Congress on Saturday released the names of its candidates for the Meghalaya and Tripura Assembly elections to be held next month, with Meghalaya Chief Minister Mukul Sangma contesting from two seats.

The party released a list of 57 candidates in Meghalaya and 56 in Tripura. The strength of the two assemblies is 60 members each.

The Congress is seeking to come back to power in Meghalaya and ousting the CPM in Tripura where the Left front has been in power for the last 25 years.

According to the list, the Meghalaya chief minister will be contesting from Songsak and Ampathi constituencies.

Tripura will go to polls on 18 February, followed by Nagaland and Meghalaya on 27 February.

The counting of votes will take place in three states on 3 March.