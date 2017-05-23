Congress and Left leaders to bring a no-confidence motion to topple TMC government

Kolkata: The Congress and the Left will bring a no-confidence motion against the Trinamool Congress government in the upcoming session of West Bengal assembly.

The Congress, whose numbers have decreased to 39 in the assembly after five MLAs switched to the ruling party, said it will bring the no-confidence motion along with Left Front.The Left Front has 31 MLAs in the assembly.

The TMC had won 211 seats in the last state assembly polls by defeating the Left-Congress combine.

"We have decided to bring in no-confidence motion against the corrupt state government run by TMC. Democracy was brutally murdered in this municipal polls. Yesterday police resorted to unprovoked baton charge on peaceful protesters. Even journalists were not spared," Leader of Opposition and state Congress leader Abdul Manan said.

"Infant trafficking, chit funds, poaching on MLAs are a regular affair in Bengal politics under TMC rule," he said.

Asked about the paucity in numbers, senior Congress MLA Manoj Chakraborty said, "It is not a question of winning or losing (the no-confidence). It is about registering our protest and people's anger against the undemocratic and dictatorial functioning of the government."

State Parliamentary Affairs Minister and TMC secretary general Partha Chatterjee mocked Manan for proposing to bring in no-confidence motion. "They can do whatever they want," he said.