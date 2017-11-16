Congress accuses Narendra Modi of not doing enough on Delhi air pollution, says PM should place action plan

New Delhi: The Congress on Wednesday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of not paying adequate attention to pollution in Delhi and said he should have called a meeting of chief ministers concerned and placed an action plan before them.

"Delhi has been coping with the problem of severe pollution for two-three years but the prime minister has no time," Congress spokesperson RPN Singh told media persons in New Delhi.

"Modi should have called a meeting of chief ministers of Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Punjab and placed an action plan before them," Singh said, adding that chief ministers of three states adjoining Delhi belong to the Bharatiya Janata Party.

He said the central government has crores of rupees to tackle pollution but there was lack of a concerted action plan.

Singh alleged that the government was putting responsibility of tackling pollution on farmers, who have no alternative at present to stubble-burning.

He said other pollution contributing factors such as dust were not being addressed adequately and public transport not ramped up adequately.

Delhi has been coping with acute pollution for over a week with levels of air toxicity varying from "severe plus" to "severe" to "very poor".