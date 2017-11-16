Congress accuses BJP of trying to smuggle liquor in poll-bound Gujarat, asks EC to keep vigil on state borders

Ahmedabad: Congress Gujarat unit president Bharatsinh Solanki on Thursday accused the BJP of planning to smuggle in liquor in large quantities into poll-bound Gujarat and urged the EC to appoint special observers in border areas of the dry state.

In a letter to Chief Election Commissioner AK Joti, Solanki called for sealing of border areas in Gujarat to prevent breach of the prohibition in place in the state, where polling will be held on 9 and 14 December.

"... a very disturbing development has come to our notice from reliable sources, that the Bharatiya Janata Party is planning to get into Gujarat a large quantity of liquor from neighbouring BJP-ruled states like Maharashtra, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh etc," Solanki said in the letter.

"This is a grievous crime, especially in the wake of impending elections and law and order situation it can entail, plus the obvious health hazards," he added.

Solanki said: "We understand that you are taking care of everything to ensure free and fair elections and thus we thought of bringing this to your notice."

"Please appoint special observers in all border areas with the neighbouring states, to seal them against any such breach of prohibition policy for undue favours. It will be a big support to the cause of democracy and the people of Gujarat," the Congress leader said.

The results of the elections for the 182-member Gujarat assembly and 68-member Himachal Pradesh assembly—for which polling was held on 9 November—will be declared on 18 December.