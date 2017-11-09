Chitrakoot Assembly bypoll: Amid tight security, over 50% voters exercise franchise till 3 pm

Bhopal: Nearly 50 percent polling was recorded in seven hours for the Chitrakoot assembly bypoll in Madhya Pradesh on Thursday, officials said.

The voting, which began at 8 am on a slow note at 257 polling stations, will continue till 5 pm. The counting will be taken up on 12 November.

Though there are 12 candidates in fray, the main contest is between ruling Bharatiya Janata Party's Shankar Dayal Tripathi and his Congress rival Neelanshu Chaturvedi.

There are 1.98 lakh voters in the Chitrakoot assembly constituency, an EC official earlier said. As many as 257 polling booths with VVPAT (Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail) machines were set up for the bypoll, he said.

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya and MP BJP chief Nandkumar Chouhan had campaigned for the party's candidate.

The seat fell vacant after the death of Congress MLA Prem Singh, who had won the seat in the last three elections.