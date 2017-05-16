Chidambaram accuses govt of trying to 'silence his voice': Here's what he has written in his last few columns

After the UPA lost power in 2014, former Union minister P Chidambaram has been spending his time as a columnist for The Indian Express under the title Across the aisle. After Chidambaram was raided by the CBI over the INX Media scam, he alleged that the government is trying to silence his voice.

Here are a last few op-eds written by the former Finance Minister of India:

In his two part column, That sinking feeling, Chidambaram wrote on the rising intolerance in the country, the degrading secularism in the country and the rise of communal forces in India. In the second part of the column, the former Union minister dealt with some hard facts on the rise in Naxal violence and incidences of flare ups in the Kashmir Valley.

On 30 April, Chidamabram wrote a column Do not stir up a hornets' nests, in which he argued for the co-existance of Hindi and English as co-official languages. This write up came at the backdrop of the government's push for giving Hindi prominence in the day-to-day working of the government.

A week earlier, he slammed the government over privacy concerns related to the Aadhar project in his column Go back and read George Orwell , calling the issue "Orwellian" in nature. The column was in response to a Yashwant Sinha-led panel slamming the UIDAI project over its several drawbacks.

On 16 April, Chidambaram once again raised the Kashmir issue in his column Kashmir is sliding into disaster. In his piece, he urged the PDP-BJP government to resign and promulgate governor's rule in the state for failing to stop rising tensions after Burhan Wani's death.

As a three-time finance minister, Chidamabaram has been quite vocal about the state of the economy. It is to be noted that he also lead the Congress party's charge agianst demoentisation.

In a 9 April column Have we got our priorities right?, the Rajya Sabha MP criticised the Narendra Modi government for "wrong priorities". He had alleged that the government was voted into power on the promise of development, but has deviated from the path.